China is sending a humanoid robot to Moon as porter
What's the story
China is gearing up to send a unique explorer to the Moon, a humanoid upper body mounted on four wheels. The lunar rover, which weighs 100kg, has been developed by a team from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). The robot will serve as an AI-powered porter for the Chang'e-8 mission, scheduled for 2029.
Mission details
Robot will transport, deploy, and install instruments
The primary role of this 100kg robot will be to transport, deploy, and install instruments as well as sensors at their designated lunar locations after the Chang'e-8 probe lands. It will also collect samples from the Moon's surface. "We have heard that Chang'e-7 is probably going to see the first humanoid robot landing on the [moon's] south pole," said HKUST professor Gao Yang.
Exploration plans
Chang'e-8 will explore different part of Moon
Unlike the Chang'e-7 mission, which is likely to deploy a humanoid robot on the Moon's south pole, the Chang'e-8 will explore a different part of this vast area. "This will be a novel demonstration of humanoid robotics on the moon and by China. We are very proud of this design," said Yang, who heads the Hong Kong Space Robotics and Energy Centre that developed this robot.