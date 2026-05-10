China is sending a humanoid robot to Moon as porter

Mission details

Robot will transport, deploy, and install instruments

The primary role of this 100kg robot will be to transport, deploy, and install instruments as well as sensors at their designated lunar locations after the Chang'e-8 probe lands. It will also collect samples from the Moon's surface. "We have heard that Chang'e-7 is probably going to see the first humanoid robot landing on the [moon's] south pole," said HKUST professor Gao Yang.