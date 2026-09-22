China to test TMS-10 supersonic passenger jet by end 2026
Technology
China is gearing up to test its TMS-10 supersonic passenger jet by the end of 2026.
Developed by the Chinese aerospace research institution Tianmushan Laboratory in collaboration with Beihang University, this jet is designed to fly at twice the speed of sound, while keeping sonic boom noise down.
If all goes well, future versions might zip 10 to 15 people between Beijing and Shanghai in just 30 minutes.
TMS-10 design reduces sonic booms
The TMS-10 features a special design that spreads out shock waves, making those loud sonic booms less of a problem.
A smaller model already aced its June 2025 flight, showing off its stability.
The next big step? Breaking the sound barrier to see how quiet it really is, putting China alongside NASA's X-59 for quieter, faster air travel.