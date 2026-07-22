China unveils 300+ humanoid robots at World AI Conference
Technology
At the World AI Conference 2026, China rolled out more than 300 humanoid robots, and they're not just for show anymore.
These robots can walk on their own, sort objects, follow voice commands, and even weave through crowds.
The demos made it clear: robots are getting smarter and could soon help out with everything from public services to daily chores.
Showcase signals China's robotics leadership
China's massive showcase signals it's serious about leading the world in robotics.
With major homegrown companies joining in, the event highlighted how quickly practical robot technology is moving forward.
It's all part of China's push to become a global powerhouse in intelligent robotics.