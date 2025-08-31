World's first 'all-frequency' 6G chip can transmit data at 100Gbps

Chinese scientists have unveiled the world's first "all-frequency" 6G chip, a revolutionary development that could narrow the digital gap between urban and rural areas. The chip can deliver mobile internet speeds of over 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) across all frequency bands, including those used in remote regions. The breakthrough was detailed in a study published in the journal Nature.

Technological advancement Breakthrough could transform lives in remote areas The new 6G chip is capable of transmitting a high-definition 8K movie of around 50GB in just seconds. This could open up a world of commercial and educational opportunities for people living in remote areas. The development comes as a response to the current need for widespread connectivity, which has led to a fragmented spectrum of frequencies and devices.

Frequency fragmentation Current challenges in frequency usage Currently, different devices use different frequency bands. For instance, some 5G mobile phones operate at around 3GHz while satellites use up to 30GHz. Future applications like holographic surgery may even require frequencies as high as 100GHz.