China unveils BioflexBot extending 3.5 times farther than human hand
Technology
China just showed off BioflexBot, a robotic hand that can extend and contract 3.5 times farther than a human hand.
Powered by a coiled spring, flexible shell, and compressed air, it handles moves like pinching, grasping, rotating, and hooking.
Plus, it can squeeze into tricky spots and handle equipment or objects inside restricted spaces like labs.
BioflexBot still in testing
BioflexBot is all about making robotic hands more nimble without taking up much space.
While it's still in testing, its extra reach could help with specialized jobs where humans can't easily fit.
China's robotics scene is booming too: companies like LinkerBot are cranking out thousands of robotic hands every month as the country pushes for smarter tech.