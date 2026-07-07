China weighs curbing foreign access to advanced AI models

Proposals target AI leaks and funders

Some of the proposed moves include treating leaks of AI tech as a national security issue and possibly implementing new measures to restrict who can fund domestic AI startups.

China's AI models, like Qwen, Doubao, and GLM-5.2, are popular worldwide for their low prices, so tighter export rules could mean higher costs for businesses that rely on them.

All this is part of Beijing's bigger push to protect its homegrown tech industry from outside risks.