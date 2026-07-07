China weighs curbing foreign access to advanced AI models
Technology
China is thinking about putting new limits on how much access foreign companies have to its most advanced AI models.
Over the past month, officials have been meeting with big names like Alibaba, ByteDance, and Z.ai to discuss stricter rules around sharing both open and proprietary AI systems.
Proposals target AI leaks and funders
Some of the proposed moves include treating leaks of AI tech as a national security issue and possibly implementing new measures to restrict who can fund domestic AI startups.
China's AI models, like Qwen, Doubao, and GLM-5.2, are popular worldwide for their low prices, so tighter export rules could mean higher costs for businesses that rely on them.
All this is part of Beijing's bigger push to protect its homegrown tech industry from outside risks.