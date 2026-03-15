China's brain-computer interface device gets approved for commercial use
Big news from China: the world's first brain-computer interface (BCI) device you can actually buy has been approved for use.
Made by Neuracle, it helps people with quadriplegia regain hand movement using a wireless robotic glove that responds to their brain signals.
This could be life-changing for those with severe spinal cord injuries.
How the device works
The device involves electrodes implanted epidurally (above the brain surface) that transmit neural signals wirelessly to a robotic glove.
After about a month of recovery, users can operate it on their own at home.
To qualify, patients need to be 18 to 60 years old, have had their injury for over a year, and still have some upper arm movement but no ability to grasp.
Trials show patients can regain hand movement
So far, 36 procedures across multiple trials showed real progress: patients could actually grasp objects again and adapt well to the technology.
While companies like Neuralink are still running early tests without official approval, Neuracle's device is already cleared for market, a major step forward for BCI technology.