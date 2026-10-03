China's CARDC unveils flying wing concept seating over 800 passengers

China has shown off a futuristic flying-wing concept that could carry over 800 people, compared with an Airbus A380, which typically seats about 555 passengers.

Developed by CARDC researchers, this giant design is 85 meters wide and 43 meters long.

It tested a 1:52 stainless steel model in CARDC's 2.4-meter transonic wind tunnel at Mach 0.4 to 0.8, signaling China's push for smarter, more efficient planes.