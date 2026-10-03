China's CARDC unveils flying wing concept seating over 800 passengers
China has shown off a futuristic flying-wing concept that could carry over 800 people, compared with an Airbus A380, which typically seats about 555 passengers.
Developed by CARDC researchers, this giant design is 85 meters wide and 43 meters long.
It tested a 1:52 stainless steel model in CARDC's 2.4-meter transonic wind tunnel at Mach 0.4 to 0.8, signaling China's push for smarter, more efficient planes.
Model achieved lift to drag 20
The original plan was for just 250 seats, but engineers reworked it to fit over 800 as part of China's big tech ambitions.
The model scored well in aerodynamic tests, hitting a lift-to-drag ratio of 20 at lower speeds.
This project sits alongside other bold ideas like the C929 widebody and supersonic C949 jets, showing how serious China is about becoming a leader in next-generation aviation.