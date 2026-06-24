China's Einstein Probe discovers EP240305a, a category-defying cosmic transient

Event resembles GRBs but lacks gamma-rays

This event looks a lot like gamma-ray bursts (GRBs), thanks to its double X-ray flare and expanding jet that showed up as radio waves.

But here's the twist: it didn't have the usual gamma-ray flash GRBs are famous for. So researchers are calling it a possible "gamma-ray-dark GRB-like transient."

Attempts to match it with other cosmic events came up empty.