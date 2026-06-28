China's LineShine reclaims TOP500 crown and breaks 2,000 exaflops

LineShine faster yet uses 42.2 MW

LineShine is officially the first supercomputer ever to break the 2,000-exaflop barrier, making it about 20% faster than El Capitan.

The catch? It uses more electricity: 42.2 megawatts versus El Capitan's 29.7 megawatts.

While this win shows how far China's tech has come on its own, US machines still hold three of the top five spots overall.