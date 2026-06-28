China's LineShine reclaims TOP500 crown and breaks 2,000 exaflops
Technology
China is back on top of the supercomputer world!
The new LineShine system just beat out the U.S.'s El Capitan to claim the number one spot in the global TOP500 rankings (China's first win since 2018).
What's especially impressive: LineShine pulled this off despite tough US trade rules, thanks to roughly 45,000 LX2 processors and a custom high-speed network built to get around those restrictions.
LineShine faster yet uses 42.2 MW
LineShine is officially the first supercomputer ever to break the 2,000-exaflop barrier, making it about 20% faster than El Capitan.
The catch? It uses more electricity: 42.2 megawatts versus El Capitan's 29.7 megawatts.
While this win shows how far China's tech has come on its own, US machines still hold three of the top five spots overall.