China's LineShine returns to top of June 2026 TOP500 list
Technology
China's LineShine supercomputer is back on top, taking the world's number one spot in the June 2026 TOP500 list.
Built at the National Supercomputing Centre in Shenzhen and powered by Chinese-designed chips, it just edged out the US El Captain.
After three years away, thanks to US tech restrictions, China's return signals a strong push for homegrown innovation.
China US supercomputing and AI rivalry
LineShine beating El Captain isn't just about bragging rights: it highlights how intense the competition has gotten between China and the US in advanced tech.
Both countries are pouring resources into supercomputers and AI to boost their scientific, military, and economic power.
With each leap forward, these technologies are becoming a bigger deal on the global stage.