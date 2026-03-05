China's new 5Y plan: Invest in quantum tech, AI

Why this matters

This plan isn't just about cool tech—it's about shaping how industries like e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing will work in the future.

China wants to set global standards, aiming for breakthroughs like a measurement-and-control system able to support at least 1,000 qubits with sub-microsecond feedback latency (no target year given in source).

Plus, foreign investors get perks like tax breaks to join in.

If you're interested in where tomorrow's jobs or tech trends are headed, this is one to watch.