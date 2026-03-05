China's new 5Y plan: Invest in quantum tech, AI
China just rolled out its new five-year plan (2026-2030), putting quantum technology and artificial intelligence (AI) front and center.
Instead of just funding research, the focus now is on turning these innovations into real-world businesses, with over RMB 120 billion allocated across three regional quantum-focused funds, and 27 direct investment projects announced (timing not specified in source).
Why this matters
This plan isn't just about cool tech—it's about shaping how industries like e-commerce, healthcare, and manufacturing will work in the future.
China wants to set global standards, aiming for breakthroughs like a measurement-and-control system able to support at least 1,000 qubits with sub-microsecond feedback latency (no target year given in source).
Plus, foreign investors get perks like tax breaks to join in.
If you're interested in where tomorrow's jobs or tech trends are headed, this is one to watch.