China's robotics industry shifts to AI with $13B H1 2026
China's robotics scene is getting a major upgrade: robot makers are moving beyond just building nimble machines and are now all about smarter, AI-powered robots.
This big shift has already pulled in $13 billion in investments in just the first half of 2026, as companies race to catch up with US tech.
Chinese firms optimize AI models
Startups like X Square are rolling out robots that can pick up new skills with barely any training, while Spirit AI's high valuation shows investors are excited about what's next.
Established players like UBTech are also betting big on AI talent.
But there's a snag: US export controls have made advanced NVIDIA chips hard to get, slowing progress.
To keep things moving, Chinese firms are working on clever ways to make their AI models run efficiently, even with limited hardware.