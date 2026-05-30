China's Shenzhou 21 lands in Inner Mongolia after record mission

Shenzhou 21 crew completed 3 spacewalks

During their stay, the crew tackled three spacewalks (with Zhang Lu breaking records by doing seven total), handled experiments, moved supplies around, and got Tiangong ready for future missions.

Before heading home, they teamed up with the incoming Shenzhou 23 crew, including Lai Ka-ying, who made history as Hong Kong's first astronaut.

China's space program is moving fast; one astronaut will now stay at Tiangong for a full year as part of their next steps.