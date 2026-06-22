China's Shenzhou-23 crew tests rice growth aboard Tiangong station

Scientists probe plant memory in space

Scientists are also curious if plants remember their time in space, since past experiments showed changes at the molecular level.

Dwarf rice was picked because it's self-pollinating, so no pollination drama up there!

Special planting devices and water systems keep seeds from floating away or getting too soggy.

All these insights will help design life support systems for future Moon and Mars explorers, tying into China's ambitious 2030 space goals.