China's Shenzhou-23 crew tests rice growth aboard Tiangong station
China's Shenzhou-23 crew is testing how rice grows in microgravity at the Tiangong space station.
They're using both regular Earth seeds and ones bred from earlier space-grown rice, aiming to complete two full growth cycles.
The big idea? Find out if rice can reliably grow off-Earth, which could help astronauts make their own food instead of hauling it all from home.
Scientists probe plant memory in space
Scientists are also curious if plants remember their time in space, since past experiments showed changes at the molecular level.
Dwarf rice was picked because it's self-pollinating, so no pollination drama up there!
Special planting devices and water systems keep seeds from floating away or getting too soggy.
All these insights will help design life support systems for future Moon and Mars explorers, tying into China's ambitious 2030 space goals.