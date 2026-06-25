China's spacesail challenges Starlink with a few hundred satellites
Technology
China's SpaceSail is stepping up as a new challenger to Elon Musk's Starlink, offering satellite internet with just a few hundred satellites in orbit.
The project is backed by the government and is expanding fast, focusing on countries where Starlink struggles due to political or regulatory issues.
SpaceSail says it already has enough coverage to launch commercial services.
SpaceSail targets underserved regions
SpaceSail is following a playbook similar to BYD's success in cars, targeting underserved regions and leaning on government support.
Blaine Curcio, founder of Hong Kong-based firm Orbital Gateway Consulting, compared SpaceSail's playbook to BYD's and noted its targeting strategy.