China's spacesail challenges Starlink with a few hundred satellites Technology Jun 25, 2026

China's SpaceSail is stepping up as a new challenger to Elon Musk's Starlink, offering satellite internet with just a few hundred satellites in orbit.

The project is backed by the government and is expanding fast, focusing on countries where Starlink struggles due to political or regulatory issues.

SpaceSail says it already has enough coverage to launch commercial services.