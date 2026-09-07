China's Supreme People's Court bans deepfakes, voice cloning without consent
China's Supreme People's Court just dropped fresh guidelines to tackle the risks of artificial intelligence.
The new rules ban using AI for deepfakes or cloning voices without someone's OK and crack down on unfair pricing algorithms and fake news made by AI.
If tech companies ignore complaints about harmful content their AI creates, they could end up in legal trouble.
China balances AI growth and safety
The goal here is to let AI grow while keeping people safe from misuse: think protection for anyone targeted by fake videos or damaging info.
Vice President Tao Kaiyuan of the Supreme People's Court says these rules will evolve as tech changes.
It all fits into China's bigger plan: build a strong homegrown AI industry but make sure it's safe and under control, especially as it competes with the US in the global tech race.