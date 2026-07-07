China's Tianwen-2 captures 1st close up image of minimoon Kamo`oalewa Technology Jul 07, 2026

China's Tianwen-2 spacecraft has pulled off a space first, capturing the first close-up image of Kamo`oalewa, a tiny minimoon that, from Earth's perspective, appears to circle our planet while actually traveling around the Sun in a gravitationally linked orbit.

After a 13-month, nearly one billion-kilometer journey since its May 2025 launch, Tianwen-2 got as close as 20km to the asteroid on July 2, revealing its oddly shaped and rugged surface like never before.