China's Tianwen-2 en route to Moon fragment candidate Kamo'oalewa Technology Jun 30, 2026

China's Tianwen-2 spacecraft is on its way to Kamo'oalewa, a tiny asteroid that might actually be a chunk of the Moon.

Launched in May 2025, it'll land on the asteroid in July 2026, scoop up some samples, and bring them home by April 2027.

This will be China's first mission to bring back material from an asteroid: pretty big news for space fans!