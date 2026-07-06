China's Tianwen-2 reaches Kamo'oalewa to attempt landing and sample collection

Kamo'oalewa suspected to be lunar fragment

Kamo'oalewa was only discovered in 2016 and is one of seven known quasi-moons hanging out near Earth.

It's about as wide as two school busses (66 feet), and scientists think it might actually be a chunk of our own Moon, blasted off by an ancient impact.

Earlier studies found its makeup matches Apollo lunar rocks, but CNSA expects Tianwen-2 to bring back samples in April 2027 to finally settle the mystery.

If confirmed, we'll have proof that bits of the Moon are still floating nearby.