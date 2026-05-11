China's Tianzhou-10 docks at Tiangong carrying nearly 7 tons
Technology
Tianzhou-10 launched on May 10, 2026, and docked with Tiangong on May 11, 2026, about five hours later, bringing nearly 7 tons of gear and essentials.
The spacecraft launched from Wenchang and docked with the station after just 5 hours, keeping things running for the 3 astronauts currently living there.
Tianzhou-10 delivers last spacewalking suit
Tianzhou-10 brought over 220 items: everything from science experiments on fluid physics to more than 680kg of propellant.
It also delivered the last of 3 new spacewalking suits, so the crew is all set for future missions.
These regular Tianzhou deliveries (going strong since 2017) help keep China's space program active and growing.