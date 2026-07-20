China's UBTECH unveils UWORLD U1 social robot for companionship
Technology
China just introduced the UWORLD U1, a new kind of robot from UBTECH that's all about emotional connection, not heavy lifting.
Built for people who live alone or want some company, UWORLD U1 uses advanced AI to chat, pick up on your feelings, and keep eye contact.
It's designed to feel more like a real friend than a machine.
UWORLD U1 shows nearly 300 expressions
UWORLD U1 moves with 88 servo joints for lifelike gestures and can show nearly three hundred tiny facial expressions, so it can recognize emotions.
Its silicone skin has been designed in such a way that it resembles wrinkles and pores.
Lip movements are well coordinated with its speech movements during conversations, making interactions surprisingly natural.