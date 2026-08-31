Chinese 13-year-old develops AI app, earns ₹2.5L in 3 days
Technology
A 13-year-old girl in China created an AI app called Zai Chang (On Site) to help parents monitor kids' study habits, an idea sparked by her own struggles with staying focused during self-study.
In just three days, she made ₹250,000 selling the app.
Zhu wins ₹70k at Hangzhou competition
She showcased Zai Chang at a national AI competition in Hangzhou, landing 90 orders and a third-place finish with a ₹70,000 cash prize.
Zhu built the app in just a few days with no prior coding experience and says she wants to make it more affordable:
Zhu plans to make the product available to more users at a lower price if demand continues to grow.