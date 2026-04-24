Chinese AI firm DeepSeek unveils V4 with 1 million-token context

V4-Pro 1.6T parameters 49B active affordable

There are two versions, V4-Pro and V4-Flash, both using smart tech that cuts down on memory and computing needs.

The Pro version is especially efficient: it has 1.6 trillion parameters but only uses 49 billion at a time.

Trained on over 32 trillion tokens, DeepSeek V4 is great at coding tasks (though it trails behind US models in some knowledge tests).

Plus, it's priced lower than rivals like Claude 4.7, making it an appealing option for anyone looking for affordable AI tools.