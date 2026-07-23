Chinese AI firms near OpenAI and Anthropic, OpenRouter usage triples

Chinese AI models aren't just affordable: DeepSeek's v4 flash model costs only $0.28 per million tokens compared to Fable's $2.75 per job; they're also easier to access.

Because of US restrictions on some American models, many users are switching over.

Even with limited chip access, Chinese firms have made their systems super efficient using smart tech tricks like mixture of experts.

And they're not slowing down: Alibaba launched a new Qwen model to compete with the best from the US right after Moonshot AI dropped its Kimi K3 model this July.