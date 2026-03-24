Chinese AI models now dominate global landscape: US report

China is rapidly advancing in embodied AI

China is using its huge industries (like manufacturing and logistics) to generate tons of real-world data, helping its AI models improve quickly.

About 80% of US AI startups now use Chinese open-source AI models, which shows just how much things have changed.

Plus, China is investing big in embodied AI (think robots and self-driving cars), with Alibaba's Qwen family of models having surpassed Meta's Llama in global cumulative downloads, according to HuggingFace.