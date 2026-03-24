Chinese AI models now dominate global landscape: US report
Chinese open-source AI models from companies like Alibaba and Moonshot have taken the lead on platforms such as HuggingFace and OpenRouter, marking a major shift in the global AI race.
According to a US government report, this gives China a "self-reinforcing competitive advantage," even though the US has restricted exports of advanced AI chips since 2022.
China is rapidly advancing in embodied AI
China is using its huge industries (like manufacturing and logistics) to generate tons of real-world data, helping its AI models improve quickly.
About 80% of US AI startups now use Chinese open-source AI models, which shows just how much things have changed.
Plus, China is investing big in embodied AI (think robots and self-driving cars), with Alibaba's Qwen family of models having surpassed Meta's Llama in global cumulative downloads, according to HuggingFace.