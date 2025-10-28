Chinese start-up beats Google Gemini with new open AI model 

The MiniMax M2 is a massive model with 200 billion parameters, built on the Mixture-of-Experts architecture. This design has greatly improved the efficiency of Chinese AI models in the last year. Interestingly, it only activates 10 billion of its parameters for each "forward pass," or data input handling process. This strategy has been adopted by Chinese developers to improve efficiency and reduce resource consumption while maintaining performance.

Performance comparison

Expert praises progress made by MiniMax

The efficiency of the MiniMax M2 model is said to be much better than other models like DeepSeek's V3.2 and Moonshot AI's Kimi K2, which use 37 billion and 32 billion active parameters, respectively. "I am really impressed by their progress," said Florian Brand, a PhD student at Germany's Trier University and an expert on open models, noting significant improvements from the previous M1 model.