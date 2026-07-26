Chinese AI tools challenge US rivals as Kimi K3 surges

Chinese AI tools are making waves in the US thanks to their low cost and solid performance.

Even Mozilla's CTO, Raffi Krikorian, swapped to Moonshot's Kimi K3 because it's faster and more responsive than pricier American options like Anthropic's Claude Fable.

After launching in July 2026, Kimi K3 saw a huge jump: more than 930,000 global downloads in just a week, with around 86,000 from the US alone.