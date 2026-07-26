Chinese AI tools challenge US rivals as Kimi K3 surges
Chinese AI tools are making waves in the US thanks to their low cost and solid performance.
Even Mozilla's CTO, Raffi Krikorian, swapped to Moonshot's Kimi K3 because it's faster and more responsive than pricier American options like Anthropic's Claude Fable.
After launching in July 2026, Kimi K3 saw a huge jump: more than 930,000 global downloads in just a week, with around 86,000 from the US alone.
Many Chinese models are open source
Chinese models like Z.ai's GLM-5.2 aren't just affordable. Many Chinese AI models are open-source, which means anyone can tweak or use them for things like managing calendars or boosting sales.
This flexibility is helping them challenge big US companies like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Despite trade tensions and obstacles, Chinese firms keep innovating and are quickly becoming serious contenders in the global AI scene.