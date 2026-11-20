Chinese ARTEX released July 2026 enables plain language AI attacks
A new AI-powered hacking tool called ARTEX, Chinese-made and released in July 2026, is shaking up the cyber world.
With just a smartphone and plain-language input, even people without tech skills can launch advanced cyber attacks.
Since going public, ARTEX has already been tied to big breaches, like one that left thousands of Microsoft 365 customers exposed through ConnectWise Cloud Backup.
Security experts warn after ARTEX exposures
Researchers have spotted over 1,600 exposed ARTEX systems online, and the real number is probably much higher.
Originally meant for diagnostics, ARTEX is now being misused by cybercriminals because it's so easy to operate.
Security experts are urging organizations to step up their defenses fast as tools like ARTEX (and similar ones like PentAGI) make AI-driven attacks more common and more dangerous, worldwide.