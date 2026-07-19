Chinese brands unveil agentic phones, Apple joins Alibaba and Baidu
Technology
Chinese brands like ZTE, Honor, and StepFun have unveiled next-generation AI smartphones that can handle tasks on their own: no more jumping between apps.
This new wave of "agentic" AI phones is making things interesting for Apple, which is now teaming up with Alibaba and Baidu to stay in the game.
ZTE's NaviX Ultra uses ByteDance Doubao
ZTE just launched the NaviX Ultra, calling it the world's first smartphone built entirely around agentic AI. It uses ByteDance's Doubao assistant so you can get stuff done with simple voice commands or dedicated controls.
StepFun has its smartphone powered by its own OS and built-in AI assistant called Amoo, while Honor is gearing up to drop its own AI-optimized devices soon.
The race for smarter, more independent phones is officially on!