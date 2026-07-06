Chinese chip models brains 478 times faster than NVIDIA A100

Memristor chip enables efficient in-memory computing

This chip blends a 40-nanometer memory device with an artificial neural network and uses in-memory computing to cut down on both energy use and lag.

The team tweaked special memristors for rapid calculations, making the hardware super efficient for complex science work.

According to lead researcher Yang Yuchao, it could pave the way for personalized digital brain twins used in personalized medicine and surgery.

Experts abroad say it could support future applications in clinical imaging, robotics, and embodied artificial intelligence.