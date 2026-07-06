Chinese chip models brains 478 times faster than NVIDIA A100
A team in China just built a chip that models brain structures way faster than NVIDIA's A100 GPU (think 478 times quicker for certain tasks).
It can recreate detailed brain surfaces in just one-half second, which could seriously boost research into neurological disorders, brain-computer interfaces, and even help with surgical planning.
Memristor chip enables efficient in-memory computing
This chip blends a 40-nanometer memory device with an artificial neural network and uses in-memory computing to cut down on both energy use and lag.
The team tweaked special memristors for rapid calculations, making the hardware super efficient for complex science work.
According to lead researcher Yang Yuchao, it could pave the way for personalized digital brain twins used in personalized medicine and surgery.
Experts abroad say it could support future applications in clinical imaging, robotics, and embodied artificial intelligence.