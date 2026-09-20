China might soon match Samsung, SK Hynix in chipmaking
What's the story
Chinese chip giant Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) has announced the adoption of its new-generation technology platform for mass production. The move is seen as a direct challenge to global leaders like Samsung and SK Hynix in the field of chip manufacturing. The company's fifth-generation technology platform, G5, has achieved a "quantum leap" in storage density, better energy efficiency and cost control.
Technological advancement
G5 platform improves die per wafer count by 50%
The G5 platform has significantly improved the number of dies produced per wafer by at least 50% over its predecessor.
This has been achieved while maintaining better energy efficiency and cost control, according to CXMT.
The company also revealed that it has reached the 11.95nm threshold with "quadruple exposure" technology, bringing it closer to "the world's most advanced mass production memory platforms."
Product launch
CXMT also showcased two mass-produced LPDDR5X products
Along with the announcement of its new tech platform, CXMT also showcased two mass-produced LPDDR5X products based on the G5 platform.
The high-speed, low-power dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips for mobile devices each have a capacity of 24 gigabits.
This is a 50% jump over the previous generation of similar products.