NVIDIA gets green light to sell H200 chips in China

Chinese authorities have approved the sale of NVIDIA 's H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to several local companies. The approval comes after a long wait for licenses from both the US and China . According to Reuters, multiple Chinese firms have been given the green light by Beijing to purchase these advanced chips from NVIDIA.

CEO statement We have been licensed for many customers in China: Huang NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the development at a press conference in San Jose, California. He said that the semiconductor company has been licensed for "many customers in China" for the H200 and has received purchase orders from several companies. This is a major step forward after months of waiting for approvals from both US and Chinese authorities.

Manufacturing restart NVIDIA resumes production of H200 chips Huang also revealed that NVIDIA is in the process of resuming production of the H200. The company had previously halted production due to regulatory challenges in both the US and China. Huang confirmed that they now have clearance from both countries for their operations.

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