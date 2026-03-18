NVIDIA gets green light to sell H200 chips in China
What's the story
Chinese authorities have approved the sale of NVIDIA's H200 artificial intelligence (AI) chips to several local companies. The approval comes after a long wait for licenses from both the US and China. According to Reuters, multiple Chinese firms have been given the green light by Beijing to purchase these advanced chips from NVIDIA.
CEO statement
We have been licensed for many customers in China: Huang
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang confirmed the development at a press conference in San Jose, California. He said that the semiconductor company has been licensed for "many customers in China" for the H200 and has received purchase orders from several companies. This is a major step forward after months of waiting for approvals from both US and Chinese authorities.
Manufacturing restart
NVIDIA resumes production of H200 chips
Huang also revealed that NVIDIA is in the process of resuming production of the H200. The company had previously halted production due to regulatory challenges in both the US and China. Huang confirmed that they now have clearance from both countries for their operations.
License details
License from US received in February
In a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, NVIDIA revealed that it had received a license from the US in February. This license permits "small amounts of H200 products to specific China-based customers." Back in January, China had also given preliminary approval to three major tech companies, ByteDance, Tencent, and Alibaba, and AI start-up Deepseek for importing these chips.