Chinese DeepSeek's open-source super-agent suggests coding solutions from developer chats
Technology
DeepSeek, a Chinese AI company, just dropped Super-agent, an open-source coding tool that watches developer group chats and suggests solutions on its own.
It's DeepSeek's answer to big US rivals like Anthropic's Claude Code and shows how the race for smarter AI tools is heating up.
DeepSeek secures $15 billion, eyes IPO
The Super-agent comes from DeepSeek's Harness team, which is focused on building AI that can handle complex tasks with little human help.
Backing these ambitions, DeepSeek recently raised a massive $15 billion in funding, one of China's biggest tech hauls ever, and is gearing up for an initial public offering.