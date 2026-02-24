Chinese firms allegedly cloned Claude AI, bypassed US export rules
Technology
Anthropic, a major US AI company, says three Chinese firms—DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, and MiniMax—stole its tech by copying interactions with its Claude chatbot.
They reportedly used 24,000 fake accounts to run 16 million chat sessions and get around US export rules.
MiniMax reportedly led the charge
Anthropic warns this isn't just about stolen ideas—it could be a national security risk if these copied AIs are misused.
MiniMax led the charge with over 13 million interactions focused on coding tricks.
Anthropic is now urging both the tech industry and government to team up and tackle these threats together.