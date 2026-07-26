Chinese open-weight AI models challenge ChatGPT and Claude, sparking debate
Technology
Chinese AI models like Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 are making waves in Silicon Valley, challenging big names like ChatGPT and Claude.
These open-weight models are not just powerful: they're also customizable, which makes them a hit with smaller tech companies.
But their rise has sparked worries about intellectual property theft and national security, leading to some pretty intense industry debates.
Smaller firms urge theft-curbs, open-access
Nearly 200 smaller tech firms agree, urging targeted action against theft but supporting global access to open AI tools.