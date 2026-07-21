Chinese open-weight AI models draw US attention, Dean Ball warns
Technology
Chinese AI tools like Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 and Alibaba's Qwen 3.8 Max are grabbing attention in the US because they're cheaper, customizable, and starting to compete with American giants like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Dean Ball from OpenAI pointed out that if these "open-weight" models are widely available, it could make it harder to fund new breakthroughs in AI.
Dean Ball clarifies no-ban stance
Ball later clarified he's not calling for government bans but is genuinely worried about national security and innovation risks.
The US is also watching how China aims to make AI a state-run public tool, sparking debates over possible trade restrictions, even though some argue these rules might just limit healthy competition.