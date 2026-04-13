Chinese researchers develop in vivo CAR-T drug ESO-T01 for myeloma

Single-infusion could cut India costs up-to-90%

This new method is a single infusion that could cut treatment costs in India by up to 90%, making it way more accessible for people who couldn't afford older options like Abecma or Carvykti.

The team is now working with Wuhan Union Hospital and EsoBiotec on bigger trials, but if things keep going well, this could be a real game-changer for cancer care worldwide.