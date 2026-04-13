Chinese researchers develop in vivo CAR-T drug ESO-T01 for myeloma
Technology
Researchers in China have come up with a new way to deliver CAR-T therapy, without all the complicated lab steps.
Their trial drug, ESO-T01, lets your own immune cells get reprogrammed inside your body to find and attack myeloma cancer cells.
Early results published in Nature Medicine (March 2026) showed that most side effects were mild and cleared up within two days.
Single-infusion could cut India costs up-to-90%
This new method is a single infusion that could cut treatment costs in India by up to 90%, making it way more accessible for people who couldn't afford older options like Abecma or Carvykti.
The team is now working with Wuhan Union Hospital and EsoBiotec on bigger trials, but if things keep going well, this could be a real game-changer for cancer care worldwide.