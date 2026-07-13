This Chinese breakthrough might boost AI speed by 100 times

The researchers used field-programmable gate array (FPGA) chips as the "Lego" building blocks for their new system.

FPGAs are programmable devices that are widely used in applications requiring high parallel-processing capabilities such as missile guidance, autonomous driving, and data centers.

The "joints" connecting these FPGAs are two custom-designed communication hardware components, including a silicon photonic transceiver chip operating at 400 gigabits per second.