Chinese scientists generate electricity with perovskite panels 10 meters underwater
Scientists in China have managed to generate electricity from solar panels placed 10 meters underwater, something that's never been done before.
Instead of silicon, they used perovskite materials that can soak up blue and green light, making solar power possible even below the waves.
It's a big step for renewable energy in places we haven't explored much yet.
Underwater panels reach nearly 35% efficiency
These underwater panels hit nearly 35% efficiency, which actually beats the usual limit for solar cells.
In a 2-hour test, they generated enough power to power a small LED light for a few hours.
As Yunnan University's Wen-Hua Zhang put it, "this work presents the first functional validation of submerged solar cells practically operating at a water depth of up to about 10 meters, greatly broadening their application scope."
While it's early days, this could open new doors for clean energy in our oceans.