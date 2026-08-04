Chinese scientists propose drilling asteroids to detonate nuclear bombs inside
Chinese scientists have come up with a bold idea: if a big asteroid is heading for Earth, drill into it and set off a nuclear blast deep inside.
Their computer models say a 300-kiloton explosion could wipe out a 164-foot asteroid, and bigger bombs could handle much larger space rocks.
NASA warns of 15,000 city-destroying asteroids
This research comes after a close call in May 2026, when an asteroid zoomed just 90123km from Earth, pretty close in space terms.
NASA also warns there are about 15,000 large enough to destroy a city asteroids out there that we might only spot days before impact.
The catch? This nuclear plan would need us to find threats early and send specialized spacecraft to do the drilling.
The scientists say their work has "profound strategic significance" for keeping our planet safe from surprise asteroid strikes.