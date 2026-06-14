NASA's Artemis program has a life-threatening weakness, says China
What's the story
Chinese scientists have flagged a potential life-threatening flaw in NASA's Artemis program, which is centered around the new Orion spacecraft. The concern stems from the reliance on a single main engine for both descent and ascent stages of lunar missions. This design, they argue, poses a significant risk as there is no backup if the engine fails during critical phases of the mission.
Alternative strategy
Chinese lander uses 4 engines
In contrast to NASA's design, the Chinese lunar lander relies on four engines instead of one. This redundancy system provides a backup in case of an engine failure, thereby enhancing the safety and reliability of their missions. The contrasting approaches taken by the US and China highlight their differing priorities when it comes to human life in space exploration.
Publication insight
Critique published in peer-reviewed paper
The concerns over NASA's Artemis program were highlighted in a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese Space Science and Technology journal. The paper noted that the design of relying on a single main engine "contains some glaring weaknesses." This critique from Chinese scientists further emphasizes the potential risks associated with NASA's current approach to lunar exploration.