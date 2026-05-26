Chinese Shapotou desert researchers create fertile soil in 10 months

Cyanobacteria glue sand to reduce erosion

The process is all about cyanobacteria releasing sugar-based compounds that glue sand particles together, forming a solid layer that fights erosion and keeps water from escaping.

Artificial versions of these crusts are even better: they pack in over three times more organic carbon and nearly 15 times more nitrogen than natural ones.

It is not just cool science: it is a cost-effective way to bring life back to deserts, with real potential for use around the world.