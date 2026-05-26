Chinese Shapotou desert researchers create fertile soil in 10 months
Chinese researchers have pulled off something pretty amazing: they have managed to turn desert sand into fertile soil in just 10 months.
Using a clever technique at the Shapotou Desert Experimental Research Station, they harnessed cyanobacteria (tiny photosynthetic microbes) to build "biological soil crusts."
These crusts help keep the sand stable, lock in moisture, and boost nutrients so plants can actually grow where it's usually dry and barren.
Cyanobacteria glue sand to reduce erosion
The process is all about cyanobacteria releasing sugar-based compounds that glue sand particles together, forming a solid layer that fights erosion and keeps water from escaping.
Artificial versions of these crusts are even better: they pack in over three times more organic carbon and nearly 15 times more nitrogen than natural ones.
It is not just cool science: it is a cost-effective way to bring life back to deserts, with real potential for use around the world.