Chinese speaking hacker used AI bots to breach 100+ websites
Technology
A Chinese-speaking hacker used AI bots to break into more than 100 big-name company websites like Deere and SharkNinja.
These hacks were mostly hands-off: AI did the heavy lifting, taking about a day for each breach and costing roughly $50 per successful hack.
Cairn AI platform misused across countries
The tool behind it all was the Cairn AI platform, an open-source AI problem-solving platform popular with hackers.
While Cairn's creator said it wasn't designed for hacking, its misuse has hit companies across the US Canada, Australia, and Japan.
The incident highlights how easy it's becoming for cybercriminals to use AI for things like stealing credit card information or going after cryptocurrency, and why experts are getting worried.