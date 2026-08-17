Chinese startup Z.ai to publicly release GLM-5.3, challenges Mythos 5

Chinese startup Z.ai said it will release GLM-5.3 publicly in about two weeks, aiming to compete with the more locked-down Mythos 5 from Anthropic, especially in cybersecurity.

In Z.ai's own tests, GLM-5.3 edged out Mythos 5 at spotting software bugs (scoring 84.5% vs. 83.8%), but fell behind when it came to converting those bugs into working attacks.