Chinese student team creates DiveGuard for underwater texting using acoustics
Five students from China have created DiveGuard, a gadget that lets divers send quick text messages to each other and surface teams while underwater.
Instead of relying on radio waves (which don't work well below the surface), DiveGuard uses acoustic signals to keep everyone connected.
The invention made it to the finals at the 2026 Conrad Challenge Innovation Summit and even snagged a Power Pitch Award.
Affordable DiveGuard aids divers and tourists
DiveGuard is much more affordable than pro-level gear, making underwater texting possible for regular divers and tourists, especially in places like Southeast Asia.
It's designed for tough conditions where hand signals or lights just don't cut it, helping divers stay safe and coordinated even when things get tricky.
The team behind it includes Hao Ting Lyu, Qing Ying Cao, Bai Xuan Ye, Yuanhao Zhang, Jia An Pan, and their coach Zhi Heng Dong.