Chinese study led by Xiaowei Wang favors deep-crater nuclear blasts

Deep-crater blasts more effective but challenging

Their simulations showed that deep-crater blasts pack more punch, either breaking up smaller asteroids or nudging bigger ones off course if we have enough warning, about 1 meter per second change in speed over 60 days.

Shallow blasts are quicker but less reliable.

The takeaway? Use shallow impact if time is short, but go for deep-crater detonation when there's time to prep.

The team also pointed out real-life challenges like tricky asteroid makeup and safely delivering nuclear devices into space, so it's not quite movie-easy yet!