Chinese study led by Xiaowei Wang favors deep-crater nuclear blasts
Worried about a giant asteroid heading for Earth? Chinese researchers just shared the best way to blow up or deflect big space rocks, according to a study published today.
They tested two nuclear options: blasting the surface (shallow impact) or digging in first and then detonating (deep-crater).
The research team, led by Xiaowei Wang, focused on asteroids over 100 meters wide, so the really scary ones.
Deep-crater blasts more effective but challenging
Their simulations showed that deep-crater blasts pack more punch, either breaking up smaller asteroids or nudging bigger ones off course if we have enough warning, about 1 meter per second change in speed over 60 days.
Shallow blasts are quicker but less reliable.
The takeaway? Use shallow impact if time is short, but go for deep-crater detonation when there's time to prep.
The team also pointed out real-life challenges like tricky asteroid makeup and safely delivering nuclear devices into space, so it's not quite movie-easy yet!