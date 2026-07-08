Chinese Z.ai releases open source GLM-5.2, experts warn of cyberattacks

GLM-5.2 finds flaws, hackers share bypasses

Security firms have confirmed that GLM-5.2 is great at finding coding flaws, and some researchers think Z.ai may have used controversial shortcuts to build it fast.

There are already reports of hackers sharing ways to bypass its limits online.

As Armadin's CTO, Travis Lanham, puts it, "An attacker can run it locally without safety guardrails, fine-tune it against their specific targets, and operate with zero visibility to any provider or defender."

With such powerful tech out in the wild, there's real worry about a spike in global cyber threats.