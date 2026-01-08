Physical AI unit will also include Arm's automotive business

Chip designer Arm enters robotics with new 'Physical AI' division

Chip technology giant Arm Holdings has announced the formation of a new unit, Physical AI, as part of its restructuring efforts. The move is aimed at bolstering its presence in the robotics sector. The announcement was made during CES 2026, where humanoid robots were a major highlight. The new division will be one of three main business areas for Arm, along with Cloud and AI as well as Edge (which includes mobile and PC products).