Chitkara University launches Agentic AI Campus with Google Cloud 4.0
Chitkara University just rolled out its "Agentic AI Campus," powered by Google Cloud 4.0.
Now, more than 10,000 students and faculty can use advanced AI tools and Google for Education Plus across fields such as engineering, business, law, design, and health sciences.
The campus blends AI, cloud technology, and automation right into everyday learning and research.
Chitkara University offers AI training
Students get hands-on experience with AI through cloud labs, self-paced courses, faculty-led workshops, hackathons, and global certifications.
Madhu Chitkara, university president, shared that the goal is to help students thrive in an economy shaped by AI.
Google Cloud's Vaibhav Srivastava also recognized Chitkara University's commitment to advancing AI-powered education and digital transformation.