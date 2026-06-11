Chitkara University launches Agentic AI Campus with Google Cloud 4.0 Technology Jun 11, 2026

Chitkara University just rolled out its "Agentic AI Campus," powered by Google Cloud 4.0.

Now, more than 10,000 students and faculty can use advanced AI tools and Google for Education Plus across fields such as engineering, business, law, design, and health sciences.

The campus blends AI, cloud technology, and automation right into everyday learning and research.